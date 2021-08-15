Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan (14 Aug 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000610-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021 08:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Laut

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

- Due to the high rainfall in three days at the location of the incident, the river water in the surrounding area overflowed and experienced an increase in water discharge around the district. Jorong and also Kec. Kintap on Saturday 14 August 2021

pkl. 08:00 WITA

Location :

Kab. Tanah Laut

Kec. Kintap

- Desa Kintap

- Desa Kintap Kecil

- Desa Kintapura

- Desa Pasir Putih

- Desa Riam Adungan

- Desa Salaman

Kec. Jorong

- Desa Asam-Asam

Fatalities :

- 1,097 families / 3,630 people affected

Material Losses:

- 957 housing units submerged with a Flood depth reaching ±80 - 100 cm

Effort :

- BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut sent a team to the location of the incident to collect data and evacuate affected victims

Source :

Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 3630

Affected Family: 1097

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 957

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null