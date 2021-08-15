Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan (14 Aug 2021)
Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000610-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021 08:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tanah Laut
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
- Due to the high rainfall in three days at the location of the incident, the river water in the surrounding area overflowed and experienced an increase in water discharge around the district. Jorong and also Kec. Kintap on Saturday 14 August 2021
pkl. 08:00 WITA
Location :
Kab. Tanah Laut
Kec. Kintap
- Desa Kintap
- Desa Kintap Kecil
- Desa Kintapura
- Desa Pasir Putih
- Desa Riam Adungan
- Desa Salaman
Kec. Jorong
- Desa Asam-Asam
Fatalities :
- 1,097 families / 3,630 people affected
Material Losses:
- 957 housing units submerged with a Flood depth reaching ±80 - 100 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut sent a team to the location of the incident to collect data and evacuate affected victims
Source :
Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 3630
Affected Family: 1097
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 957
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null