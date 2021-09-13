Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan (12 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Laut

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain and a burst embankment in Benua Tengah Village on Saturday, September 11, 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WITA

Location :

Kec. Batu Ampar

• Ds. Jilatan

• Ds. Gunung Mas

• Ds. Gunung Melati

Kec. Kintap

• Ds. Kintap Kecil

• Ds. Kintap

• Ds. Sungai Cuka

Kec. Panyipatan

• Ds. Sungai Riam

• Ds. Suka Ramah

*Kec. Takisung

• Ds. Benua Tengah

Impacts:

• 675 HH / 232 affected

Material Losses:

• ± 78 housing units (data collection)

• plantation area (data collection)

Effort :

• The Head of the Tanah Laut BPBD and Tanah Laut BPBD TRC together with the Tanah Laut Regional Secretary, the PUPR Head Office, the Takisung Sub-district Head and the River Basin Center Team carried out monitoring at the scene.

Latest Condition:

• The condition of the temporary embankment in the village of the center of the sub-district of Takisung sub-district has broken but for the current condition of the residents' settlements it is still safe

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut

