Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Laut Regency, South Kalimantan (12 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Laut

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain and a burst embankment in Benua Tengah Village on Saturday, September 11, 2021, Pkl. 08.30 WITA

Location :
Kec. Batu Ampar
• Ds. Jilatan
• Ds. Gunung Mas
• Ds. Gunung Melati
Kec. Kintap
• Ds. Kintap Kecil
• Ds. Kintap
• Ds. Sungai Cuka
Kec. Panyipatan
• Ds. Sungai Riam
• Ds. Suka Ramah
*Kec. Takisung
• Ds. Benua Tengah

Impacts:
• 675 HH / 232 affected

Material Losses:
• ± 78 housing units (data collection)
• plantation area (data collection)

Effort :
• The Head of the Tanah Laut BPBD and Tanah Laut BPBD TRC together with the Tanah Laut Regional Secretary, the PUPR Head Office, the Takisung Sub-district Head and the River Basin Center Team carried out monitoring at the scene.

Latest Condition:
• The condition of the temporary embankment in the village of the center of the sub-district of Takisung sub-district has broken but for the current condition of the residents' settlements it is still safe

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tanah Laut

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

