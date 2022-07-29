Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency (South Kalimantan) (27 Jul 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000801-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:40:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Bumbu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Spices Land, Prov. South Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with light to moderate intensity that lasted for a long time and resulted in flooding on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Pkl. 03:40 WITA

Location :

- Kab. Tanah Bumbu

- Kec. Satui

- Ds. Makmur Mulia

- Ds. Sinar Bulan

- Ds. Sekapuk

- Kec.Angsana

- Ds.Angsana

- Kec. Sungai Loban

- Ds.Sebamban Lama

- Ds. Sebamban Baru

- Ds. Sungai Dua Laut

Impacts:

• ± 42 families/131 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• ± 7 families/23 people displaced

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any yet

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 49 House units

• flood depth ± 150 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu conducts an assessment and coordination with local authorities

Up-to-date Condition:

• Sebamban Lama and Sebamban Baru villages established flood posts and built soup kitchens from village self-help.

• Floods in some areas have receded Flood depth ± 150 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

