Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency (South Kalimantan) (27 Jul 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000801-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022 03:40:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tanah Bumbu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Spices Land, Prov. South Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with light to moderate intensity that lasted for a long time and resulted in flooding on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, Pkl. 03:40 WITA
Location :
- Kab. Tanah Bumbu
- Kec. Satui
- Ds. Makmur Mulia
- Ds. Sinar Bulan
- Ds. Sekapuk
- Kec.Angsana
- Ds.Angsana
- Kec. Sungai Loban
- Ds.Sebamban Lama
- Ds. Sebamban Baru
- Ds. Sungai Dua Laut
Impacts:
• ± 42 families/131 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• ± 7 families/23 people displaced
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any yet
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 49 House units
• flood depth ± 150 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu conducts an assessment and coordination with local authorities
Up-to-date Condition:
• Sebamban Lama and Sebamban Baru villages established flood posts and built soup kitchens from village self-help.
• Floods in some areas have receded Flood depth ± 150 cm
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
