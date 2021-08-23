Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency, South Kalimantan (20 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tanah Bumbu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Spices Land, Prov. South Kalimantan
Early warning:
• Effective August 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 21, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the South Kalimantan area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• High-intensity rainfall that occurs on Friday, August 20, 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WITA resulted in flooding.
Location :
• Kec. Kusan Hulu
- Ds. Bakarangan
- Ds. Manuntung
- Ds. Sungai Rukam
- Ds. Lasung
Casuaties:
• 127 families / 264 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 127 housing units affected
• 1 unit of a broken dam
• TDC ± 20 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu
