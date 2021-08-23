Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency, South Kalimantan (20 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Bumbu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Spices Land, Prov. South Kalimantan

Early warning:

• Effective August 20, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to August 21, 2021 at 07.00, which has the potential for Heavy Rain Impact for Flood / Flash Impacts to occur in the South Kalimantan area with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan forwarded the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the Community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• High-intensity rainfall that occurs on Friday, August 20, 2021 Pkl. 13.30 WITA resulted in flooding.

Location :

• Kec. Kusan Hulu

- Ds. Bakarangan

- Ds. Manuntung

- Ds. Sungai Rukam

- Ds. Lasung

Casuaties:

• 127 families / 264 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 127 housing units affected

• 1 unit of a broken dam

• TDC ± 20 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu conducts a quick review and coordinates with related parties

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

