Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency, South Kalimantan (14 Aug 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000609-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:43:59

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Bumbu

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

- Due to high intensity rain. - the time of the incident Saturday, August 14, 2021, Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Satui

- Ds. Sinar Bulan

- Ds. Sungai danau

- Ds. Jombang

- Ds. Satui Timur

- Ds. Sejahtera Mulia

Impact :

- ± 440 people evacuated (spread at several points)

- ± 599 HHs affected

- ± 183 Ha of residents' land is submerged

- Flood depth 30 - 50 CM

Effort :

- Kab. BPBD Tanah Bumbu sent a TEAM to the scene of the incident to collect data and evacuate

Latest Condition:

- In the district. It's currently raining with light intensity and the current Flood depth is 30 - 50 CM

Source :

- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 3510

Affected Family: 702

Internally Displaced People: 2200

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): 2

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 702

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): 183

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null