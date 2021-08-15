Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tanah Bumbu Regency, South Kalimantan (14 Aug 2021)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 14 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000609-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021 10:43:59

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tanah Bumbu

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
- Due to high intensity rain. - the time of the incident Saturday, August 14, 2021, Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Satui
- Ds. Sinar Bulan
- Ds. Sungai danau
- Ds. Jombang
- Ds. Satui Timur
- Ds. Sejahtera Mulia

Impact :
- ± 440 people evacuated (spread at several points)
- ± 599 HHs affected
- ± 183 Ha of residents' land is submerged
- Flood depth 30 - 50 CM

Effort :
- Kab. BPBD Tanah Bumbu sent a TEAM to the scene of the incident to collect data and evacuate

Latest Condition:
- In the district. It's currently raining with light intensity and the current Flood depth is 30 - 50 CM

Source :
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Tanah Bumbu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 3510
Affected Family: 702
Internally Displaced People: 2200
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): 2
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 702
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): 183
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

