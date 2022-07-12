Indonesia, Flooding in Taliabu Island Regency (North Maluku) (11 Jul 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000743-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022 06:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Sula
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Taliabu Island, Prov. North Maluku
• Chronology: triggered by the high intensity of rain from 06.00 – 17.00 WIT and the condition of the river which cannot accommodate the high water discharge, causing the overflow of river water to the settlements of Kabuno Village residents on Monday, 11 July 2022 06.00-17.00 WIT
Location :
- Kec. Tabona
- Ds. Kabuno
Impacts:
• ± 60 families / 170 people affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 60 houses
• Flood depth 10 - 30 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Taliabu Island coordinates with the local village head
• BPBD Kab. Taliabu Island conducts assessments and conducts monitoring and monitoring on site
Up-to-date Condition:
• The rain has stopped
• The water is still standing up to ankle-deep
• For now, flood-affected residents in Kabuno Village have fled to relatives' houses
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Talibu Island
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops