Indonesia, Flooding in Taliabu Island Regency (North Maluku) (11 Jul 2022)

Event Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000743-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022 06:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Sula

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Taliabu Island, Prov. North Maluku

• Chronology: triggered by the high intensity of rain from 06.00 – 17.00 WIT and the condition of the river which cannot accommodate the high water discharge, causing the overflow of river water to the settlements of Kabuno Village residents on Monday, 11 July 2022 06.00-17.00 WIT

Location :

- Kec. Tabona

- Ds. Kabuno

Impacts:

• ± 60 families / 170 people affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 60 houses

• Flood depth 10 - 30 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Taliabu Island coordinates with the local village head

• BPBD Kab. Taliabu Island conducts assessments and conducts monitoring and monitoring on site

Up-to-date Condition:

• The rain has stopped

• The water is still standing up to ankle-deep

• For now, flood-affected residents in Kabuno Village have fled to relatives' houses

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Talibu Island

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

