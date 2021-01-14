Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan Province (18:00 Jan 12 2021)

Description

Chronology:

• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Uwi and Tabalong Rivers that occurred on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 06.00 WITA

Location:

• Haruai Sub-district: Halong and Nawin village

Casualty:

• No victims have been displaced

• 92 families / 180 people affected

Material loss:

• 92 housing units affected

• TMA ± 40 - 100 cm

Latest condition:

• Pkl. 18.00 WIB The weather is cloudy

• Floods gradually recede with a TMA ± 20 cm

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Tabalong conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies

Source:

BPBD Kab. Tabalong

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

