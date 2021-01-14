Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan Province (18:00 Jan 12 2021)
Description
Chronology:
• Due to high intensity rain and the overflowing of the Uwi and Tabalong Rivers that occurred on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 06.00 WITA
Location:
• Haruai Sub-district: Halong and Nawin village
Casualty:
• No victims have been displaced
• 92 families / 180 people affected
Material loss:
• 92 housing units affected
• TMA ± 40 - 100 cm
Latest condition:
• Pkl. 18.00 WIB The weather is cloudy
• Floods gradually recede with a TMA ± 20 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Tabalong conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with related agencies
Source:
BPBD Kab. Tabalong
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
