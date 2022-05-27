Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency (South Kalimantan) (26 May 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 26 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000604-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 26 May 2022 12:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tabalong
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tabalong, Prov. South Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall and the overflowing of the Mangkusip and Kinarum rivers which occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Pkl. 12:30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Murung Pudak
- Kel. Belimbing Raya
- Kel. Mabu'un
• Kec. Upau
- Ds. Kaong
- Ds. Pangelak
- Ds. Kinarum
• Kec. Haruai
- Ds. Marindi
- Ds. Wirang
Impacts:
• Still in data collection
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, evacuation & emergency response
2. Education
• Still in data collection
3. Health
• Still in data collection
4. Evacuation and Protection
• Still in data collection
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 270 housing units affected (data collection)
• Road access for 2 and 4 wheels vehicles is cut off (data collection)
• Flood depth ± 5 - 120 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tabalong coordinates with BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan and related agencies in conducting data collection, evacuation & emergency handling
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tabalong
• BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
