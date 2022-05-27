Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency (South Kalimantan) (26 May 2022)

Kalimantan Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 26 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000604-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 26 May 2022 12:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tabalong

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tabalong, Prov. South Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall and the overflowing of the Mangkusip and Kinarum rivers which occurred on Thursday, May 26, 2022, Pkl. 12:30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Murung Pudak

- Kel. Belimbing Raya

- Kel. Mabu'un

• Kec. Upau

- Ds. Kaong

- Ds. Pangelak

- Ds. Kinarum

• Kec. Haruai

- Ds. Marindi

- Ds. Wirang

Impacts:

• Still in data collection

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & emergency response

2. Education

• Still in data collection

3. Health

• Still in data collection

4. Evacuation and Protection

• Still in data collection

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 270 housing units affected (data collection)

• Road access for 2 and 4 wheels vehicles is cut off (data collection)

• Flood depth ± 5 - 120 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tabalong coordinates with BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan and related agencies in conducting data collection, evacuation & emergency handling

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tabalong

• BPBD Prov. South Kalimantan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

