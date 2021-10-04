Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan (02 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tabalong

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Tabalong, Prov. South Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Rain with high intensity causing overflow of Muang River and Sungai But on Saturday, 02 October 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Jaro

  • Ds. Muang

  • Ds. Namun

Fatalities :

• 72 families / 240 people affected:

Material Losses:

• 72 housing units affected:

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Tabalong coordinates with Basarnas, UPBS, Polres, Koramil, residents, and related agencies to collect data and evacuate

Latest Condition:

Monday, 04 October 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB :

• Cloudy weather

• The water gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Tabalong

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Related Content