Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Tabalong Regency, South Kalimantan (02 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tabalong
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Tabalong, Prov. South Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity causing overflow of Muang River and Sungai But on Saturday, 02 October 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Jaro
Ds. Muang
Ds. Namun
Fatalities :
• 72 families / 240 people affected:
Material Losses:
• 72 housing units affected:
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Tabalong coordinates with Basarnas, UPBS, Polres, Koramil, residents, and related agencies to collect data and evacuate
Latest Condition:
Monday, 04 October 2021, Pkl. 05.00 WIB :
• Cloudy weather
• The water gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Tabalong
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
