Indonesia, Flooding in Surakarta City, Central Java Province (19:27 Feb 3 2021)

Description

Chronology: As a result of gradual moderate - heavy rain long time causing the overflow of water from the Bengawan Solo river on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 Pkl. 19:50 WIB

Location:

 Kec. Jebres

 Kel. Sewu

 Kel. Jebres

 Kec. Pasar Kliwon

 Kel. Semanggi

 Kel. Mojo

Casualties:

 78 families / 366 people affected

Material losses:

 Still in data collection

 TMA 30 - 80 cm

Efforts:

 BPBD Surakarta City coordinates with the Head of the Village, Head of RT / RW as well volunteers to carry out evacuation and data collection

 Establishment of emergency tents on top of the Kel. Sewu

 The BPBD of Surakarta City provides an appeal to residents who are in around the banks of the Bengawan Solo river to always be Alert & Alert when it rains for a long time

Current Condition:

Residents took refuge in tents above the camp embankment. Sewu, Mosque in Gulon area - ebres and their relatives

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Surakarta City

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Surakarta City, Central Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 78

Affected Persons: 366

Damages