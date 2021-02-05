Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Surakarta City, Central Java Province (19:27 Feb 3 2021)
Description
Chronology: As a result of gradual moderate - heavy rain long time causing the overflow of water from the Bengawan Solo river on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 Pkl. 19:50 WIB
Location:
Kec. Jebres
Kel. Sewu
Kel. Jebres
Kec. Pasar Kliwon
Kel. Semanggi
Kel. Mojo
Casualties:
78 families / 366 people affected
Material losses:
Still in data collection
TMA 30 - 80 cm
Efforts:
BPBD Surakarta City coordinates with the Head of the Village, Head of RT / RW as well volunteers to carry out evacuation and data collection
Establishment of emergency tents on top of the Kel. Sewu
The BPBD of Surakarta City provides an appeal to residents who are in around the banks of the Bengawan Solo river to always be Alert & Alert when it rains for a long time
Current Condition:
Residents took refuge in tents above the camp embankment. Sewu, Mosque in Gulon area - ebres and their relatives
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Surakarta City
Additional Data
Casualties
