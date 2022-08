Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000905-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 27 Aug 2022 19:20:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Simeulue

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and strong wind

Location: Kec. Simeulue Barat, Ds. Trans Sigulai

Efforts: BPBD Kab Simeulue coordiate with relevant agencies, conduct data assessments and monitoring as well as distribute logistic to the affected people

Latest condition: Flooding has gradually receded