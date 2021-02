Indonesia, Flooding in Sumedang Regency, West Java (16:00 Feb 11 2021)

Description

Due to high intensity rain since 11 Feb 2021 at 16.00 AM WIB, triggered Ujung Jaya sub district, Cibuluh Village was submerged. As of this information reported that the water is being receded. Source: Pusdalop BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sumedang Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 42

Affected Persons: 121

Damages

Damaged houses: 42

Loss of livelihood sources: 51 Ha paddy field was submerged

Access to early warning: No