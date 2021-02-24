Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (09:07 Feb 22 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high intensity of rainfall and overflowing the irrigation channel of the Plara Dam on Monday, February 22, 2021,at 09:45 AM
LOcation:
District Lunyuk
Village Perung
Village Sukamaju
Affected People: 400 families
Material Disadvantages:
- 400 houses were submerged
- Water level 40 - 60 cm
Effort :
- Fast response team from BPBD Sumbawa Regency monitors, collects data and coordinates with local official authority
- Creating the public kitchen for the refugees
Advanced Condition:
- Floods still inundate the area
Urgent needs :
- Clean water reservoir
- Stove
- Mineral water
- Blankets
Source:
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Sumbawa
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
