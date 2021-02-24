Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (09:07 Feb 22 2021)

Chronology:

Due to high intensity of rainfall and overflowing the irrigation channel of the Plara Dam on Monday, February 22, 2021,at 09:45 AM

LOcation:

District Lunyuk
Village Perung
Village Sukamaju

Affected People: 400 families

Material Disadvantages:

  • 400 houses were submerged
  • Water level 40 - 60 cm

Effort :

  • Fast response team from BPBD Sumbawa Regency monitors, collects data and coordinates with local official authority
  • Creating the public kitchen for the refugees

Advanced Condition:

  • Floods still inundate the area

Urgent needs :

  • Clean water reservoir
  • Stove
  • Mineral water
  • Blankets

Source:

  • Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Sumbawa

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 400
Affected Persons: 2000

Damages

Damaged houses: 400

