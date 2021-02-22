Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (03:00 Feb 20 2021)

Description

Chronology:

  • The flood occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3:00 WITA

  • The cause of flooding is high intensity of rain,

Location

4 sub-district: Alas Barat, Alas, Labuhan Badas, and Tarano

Casualty

Total 694 families / 2776 people affected with details as follows:

  • Alas Barat: 246 households were affected

  • Alas: 101 families affected

  • Labuhan Badas: 332 families affected

  • Tarano: 15 households affected

Material Loss

  • 693 Housing units submerged

  • The main road of the Dusun is covered with floods and garbage materials

  • 120 Ha of crop failure

  • Damaged 1.5 km axle road

  • 3 Km damaged environmental roads

  • Farm roads damaged 8 Meter

  • The damaged 4 Unit Farmers Bridge

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa conduct initial handling of flood-affected victims, distributing logistics and distributing clean water to flood-affected residents.

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Coordinates with related agencies to assist in mobilizing personnel to clean up and handle residents affected in flood-affected locations.

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Monitored through social media to monitor current developments.

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Alerting personnel to anticipate other events that might occur at any time.

Latest conditions

  • The flood has receded

  • Rainy weather

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB

