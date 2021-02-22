Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province (03:00 Feb 20 2021)
Description
Chronology:
The flood occurred on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3:00 WITA
The cause of flooding is high intensity of rain,
Location
4 sub-district: Alas Barat, Alas, Labuhan Badas, and Tarano
Casualty
Total 694 families / 2776 people affected with details as follows:
Alas Barat: 246 households were affected
Alas: 101 families affected
Labuhan Badas: 332 families affected
Tarano: 15 households affected
Material Loss
693 Housing units submerged
The main road of the Dusun is covered with floods and garbage materials
120 Ha of crop failure
Damaged 1.5 km axle road
3 Km damaged environmental roads
Farm roads damaged 8 Meter
The damaged 4 Unit Farmers Bridge
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa conduct initial handling of flood-affected victims, distributing logistics and distributing clean water to flood-affected residents.
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Coordinates with related agencies to assist in mobilizing personnel to clean up and handle residents affected in flood-affected locations.
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Monitored through social media to monitor current developments.
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa Alerting personnel to anticipate other events that might occur at any time.
Latest conditions
The flood has receded
Rainy weather
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. NTB
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
