Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (5 Dec 2021)
Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001046-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sumbawa
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sumbawa, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, December 05, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Moyo Hulu
- Ds. Lito
• Kec. Rhee
- Ds. Luk
• Kec. Empang
- Ds. Empang Atas
- Ds. Pemanto
• Kec. Lunyuk
- Ds. Emang Lestari
Impacts:
• 94 families/294 people affected
Damages
• 94 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sumbawa coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out monitoring, emergency handling and data collection
Latest Condition:
• The weather at the location is still light rain
Source :
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops