Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency (West Nusa Tenggara) (5 Dec 2021)

Nusa Tenggara Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001046-IDN

Impact Update Date : Sun, 05 Dec 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sumbawa

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sumbawa, Prov. West Nusa Tenggara

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, December 05, 2021, Pkl. 15.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Moyo Hulu

- Ds. Lito

• Kec. Rhee

- Ds. Luk

• Kec. Empang

- Ds. Empang Atas

- Ds. Pemanto

• Kec. Lunyuk

- Ds. Emang Lestari

Impacts:

• 94 families/294 people affected

Damages

• 94 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Sumbawa coordinates with relevant agencies to carry out monitoring, emergency handling and data collection

Latest Condition:

• The weather at the location is still light rain

Source :

BPBD Kab. Sumbawa

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

