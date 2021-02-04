Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (16:50 Feb 2 2021)
Description
Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara
Affected Area:
Kec.Tarano
Ds.Labuhan Jambu
Ds.Bantu lanteh
Ds.Banda
Kec. Empang
Ds.Empang Bawa
Ds.Empang Atas
Ds.Boal
Casualty:
NA
Material loss/ Impacts:
130 affected families or 195 affected people
42 affected houses
Farming areas are inundated and covered by mud (± 70 Ha)
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa has deployed some personnels to do rapid assessment.
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa distributed 150 instant noodles, 150 mineral water and clean water.
BPBD Kab. Sumbawa coordinated with related agencies and volunteers to anticipate any disaster events.
Current Condition:
- The flood started receding and the rain has stopped.
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
