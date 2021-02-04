Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (16:50 Feb 2 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Flooding in Sumbawa Regency, West Nusa Tenggara

Affected Area:

  • Kec.Tarano

  • Ds.Labuhan Jambu

  • Ds.Bantu lanteh

  • Ds.Banda

  • Kec. Empang

  • Ds.Empang Bawa

  • Ds.Empang Atas

  • Ds.Boal

Casualty:
NA

Material loss/ Impacts:

  • 130 affected families or 195 affected people

  • 42 affected houses

  • Farming areas are inundated and covered by mud (± 70 Ha)

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa has deployed some personnels to do rapid assessment.

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa distributed 150 instant noodles, 150 mineral water and clean water.

  • BPBD Kab. Sumbawa coordinated with related agencies and volunteers to anticipate any disaster events.

Current Condition:

  • The flood started receding and the rain has stopped.

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara

Casualties

Affected Families: 130
Affected Persons: 195

Damages

Damaged houses: 42
Loss of livelihood sources: 70 ha farming area

Related Content