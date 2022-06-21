Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency (North Maluku) (19 Jun 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000677-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022 07:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Sula

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Sunday, 18 June 2022 at. 07:30 WIT

Location :

- Kec. Sulabesi Timur

- Ds. Baleha

Impacts:

• ± 60 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring

2. Education

• 2 educationan facilities

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 60 houses

• flood depth ± 1 - 1.5 meters

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• There isn't any

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula collects data at the location and coordinates with village, sub-district and local community officials

Latest Condition:

• Monday, June 20, 2022: Floods have begun to recede

Elements involved:

• BPBD, sub-district/village officials and local residents

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

