Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency (North Maluku) (19 Jun 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000677-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 19 Jun 2022 07:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Sula
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall resulting in flooding on Sunday, 18 June 2022 at. 07:30 WIT
Location :
- Kec. Sulabesi Timur
- Ds. Baleha
Impacts:
• ± 60 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, data collection & site monitoring
2. Education
• 2 educationan facilities
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 60 houses
• flood depth ± 1 - 1.5 meters
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• There isn't any
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula collects data at the location and coordinates with village, sub-district and local community officials
Latest Condition:
• Monday, June 20, 2022: Floods have begun to recede
Elements involved:
• BPBD, sub-district/village officials and local residents
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops