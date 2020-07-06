Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency, North Maluku (18:50 Jul 4 2020)

Description

Flooding in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku

Occasion: Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 6:50 CST

Location

Prov. North Maluku

Regency. Kep. Sulu

Kec. East Mangole

Ds. Waitina

Fatalities

238 households affected

48 families have sought refuge with relatives

Material Losses

238 housing units were affected

TMA 30-100 cm

Chronological

Rain with high intensity resulted in the overflow of water at the foot of Waisenga

Effort

TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula Directly locates floods and helps residents whose houses are flooded and records Victims and other damage and sources of flooding

Current Conditions

Current weather, Saturday, July 4 2020, Pkl. 16:45 WIB rain with high intensity

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sula Islands Regency, North Maluku Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 238

Affected Persons: 1190

Displaced Persons: 240

Damages

Damaged houses: 238