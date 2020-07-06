Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency, North Maluku (18:50 Jul 4 2020)
Description
Flooding in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku
Occasion: Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 6:50 CST
Location
Prov. North Maluku
Regency. Kep. Sulu
Kec. East Mangole
Ds. Waitina
Fatalities
238 households affected
48 families have sought refuge with relatives
Material Losses
238 housing units were affected
TMA 30-100 cm
Chronological
Rain with high intensity resulted in the overflow of water at the foot of Waisenga
Effort
TRC BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula Directly locates floods and helps residents whose houses are flooded and records Victims and other damage and sources of flooding
Current Conditions
Current weather, Saturday, July 4 2020, Pkl. 16:45 WIB rain with high intensity
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sula Islands Regency, North Maluku Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 238
Affected Persons: 1190
Displaced Persons: 240
Damages
Damaged houses: 238