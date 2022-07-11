Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency (North Maluku) (10 Jul 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000741-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022 14:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kepulauan Sula
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rain and flooding on Sunday, 10 July 2022 at 14.00 WIT
Location :
• Kec. Mangoli Tengah
- Ds. Capalulu
Impacts:
• 20 affected households
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 20 houses
• 1 bridge
• Flood depth 60 - 70 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula coordinates with the relevant authorities
• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula conducted an assessment and established a command post as well as carried out on-site monitoring
Source :
• BPBD Kep. Sula
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
