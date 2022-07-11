Indonesia, Flooding in Sula Islands Regency (North Maluku) (10 Jul 2022)

Maluku Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000741-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 10 Jul 2022 14:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kepulauan Sula

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Kep. Sula, Prov. North Maluku

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rain and flooding on Sunday, 10 July 2022 at 14.00 WIT

Location :

• Kec. Mangoli Tengah

- Ds. Capalulu

Impacts:

• 20 affected households

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 20 houses

• 1 bridge

• Flood depth 60 - 70 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula coordinates with the relevant authorities

• BPBD Kab. Kep. Sula conducted an assessment and established a command post as well as carried out on-site monitoring

Source :

• BPBD Kep. Sula

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

