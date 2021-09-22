Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Minahasa Regency, North Sulawesi (20 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Minahasa Tenggara
DESCRIPTION
Flash Flood in Kab. Southeast Minahasa, Prov. North Sulawesi
UPDATE : Monday, 20 September 2021, Pkl. 19.30 WIB
Chronology :
• The occurrence of high-intensity rain that has been pouring since morning has resulted in the overflow of the Palaus River and shipments from the Manimporok mountains in the form of wood and mud.
• Time of occurrence : On Monday, September 20, 2021, 14.30 WITA.
Location :
• Kab. Minahasa Tenggara
• Kec. Ratahan
• Ds. Nataan
• Ds. Lowu
• Kec. Ratahan Timur
• Ds. Pangu
• Ds. Wioy
(Other areas under data collection)
Casualties:
• 1 Person missing
• There are refugees (in data collection)
Material Losses: (Still in data collection)
• 33 House (Still in data collection)
• 1 Motorcycle Workshop
• 1 store
• 1 public building
• 1 Church
• Max flood depth 300 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with BPBD Prov. North Sulawesi and related agencies
• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa carried out the evacuation of victims, the relevant agencies were still handling it.
• The Regent, Deputy, Regional Secretary of Southeast Minahasa Regency have inspected the location of the incident.
Latest Condition:
20/09/2021, Pkl. 19.30 WIB
• rainy weather
• The delivery of water discharge from the Manimporok mountains continues to increase.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa
• PUSDALOPS North Sulawesi Province
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
