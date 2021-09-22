Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Minahasa Regency, North Sulawesi (20 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Minahasa Tenggara

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Southeast Minahasa, Prov. North Sulawesi

UPDATE : Monday, 20 September 2021, Pkl. 19.30 WIB

Chronology :

• The occurrence of high-intensity rain that has been pouring since morning has resulted in the overflow of the Palaus River and shipments from the Manimporok mountains in the form of wood and mud.

• Time of occurrence : On Monday, September 20, 2021, 14.30 WITA.

Location :

• Kab. Minahasa Tenggara

• Kec. Ratahan

• Ds. Nataan

• Ds. Lowu

• Kec. Ratahan Timur

• Ds. Pangu

• Ds. Wioy

(Other areas under data collection)

Casualties:

• 1 Person missing

• There are refugees (in data collection)

Material Losses: (Still in data collection)

• 33 House (Still in data collection)

• 1 Motorcycle Workshop

• 1 store

• 1 public building

• 1 Church

• Max flood depth 300 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa conducted a rapid assessment and coordinated with BPBD Prov. North Sulawesi and related agencies

• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa carried out the evacuation of victims, the relevant agencies were still handling it.

• The Regent, Deputy, Regional Secretary of Southeast Minahasa Regency have inspected the location of the incident.

Latest Condition:

20/09/2021, Pkl. 19.30 WIB

• rainy weather

• The delivery of water discharge from the Manimporok mountains continues to increase.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa

• PUSDALOPS North Sulawesi Province

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

