Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Minahasa Regency (North Sulawesi) (11 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000749-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022 15:56:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Minahasa Tenggara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Southeast Minahasa, Prov. North Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rainfall, the Mati River overflowed causing flooding on Monday, July 11, 2022 Pkl. 15:56 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Ratatotok
- Ds. Ratatotok
- Ds. Ratatotok Timur
- Ds. Ratatotok Tenggara
Impacts:
• ± 45 HHs affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 45 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 30 - 50 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa conducts a rapid assessment, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to remain vigilant
Up-to-date Condition:
• Wednesday, July 13, 2022 the flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
