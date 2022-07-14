Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Minahasa Regency (North Sulawesi) (11 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000749-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Mon, 11 Jul 2022 15:56:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Minahasa Tenggara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Southeast Minahasa, Prov. North Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by heavy rainfall, the Mati River overflowed causing flooding on Monday, July 11, 2022 Pkl. 15:56 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Ratatotok

- Ds. Ratatotok

- Ds. Ratatotok Timur

- Ds. Ratatotok Tenggara

Impacts:

• ± 45 HHs affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 45 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 30 - 50 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa conducts a rapid assessment, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to remain vigilant

Up-to-date Condition:

• Wednesday, July 13, 2022 the flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Southeast Minahasa

