Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh Regency, Aceh (6 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000915-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 00:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Tenggara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Southeast Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

high-intensity rain, causing the Kali Alas River to overflow on Saturday, November 06, 2021 Pkl. 00.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Tanoh Alas

- Ds. Salim Pinim

- Ds. Jambur Damar

• Kec. Babul Rahmah

- Ds. Titimas

- Ds. Titi Harapan

- Ds. Alas Mesikhat

- Ds. Tuhi Jongkat

• Kec. Lawe Sumur

- Ds. Lawe Pasaran Terutung Megara

• Kec. Lawe Bulan

- Ds. Lawe Kinga

Impacts:

• 187 families / 691 people affected

Damages:

• ± 187 houses affected

• Flood depth ± 10 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh to the location for a quick assessment

• Distributed 18 packages of emergency logistical assistance to Ds. Lawe Kinga, Kec. Lawe Bulan and Ds. Lawe Pasar Terutung Megara, Kec. Lawe Well

Latest Condition:

Saturday, 06 November 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WIB :

• Cloudy weather

• The water gradually recedes

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Tenggara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops