Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh Regency, Aceh (6 Nov 2021)
Aceh, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000915-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 00:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Tenggara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Southeast Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Chronology :
high-intensity rain, causing the Kali Alas River to overflow on Saturday, November 06, 2021 Pkl. 00.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Tanoh Alas
- Ds. Salim Pinim
- Ds. Jambur Damar
• Kec. Babul Rahmah
- Ds. Titimas
- Ds. Titi Harapan
- Ds. Alas Mesikhat
- Ds. Tuhi Jongkat
• Kec. Lawe Sumur
- Ds. Lawe Pasaran Terutung Megara
• Kec. Lawe Bulan
- Ds. Lawe Kinga
Impacts:
• 187 families / 691 people affected
Damages:
• ± 187 houses affected
• Flood depth ± 10 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh to the location for a quick assessment
• Distributed 18 packages of emergency logistical assistance to Ds. Lawe Kinga, Kec. Lawe Bulan and Ds. Lawe Pasar Terutung Megara, Kec. Lawe Well
Latest Condition:
Saturday, 06 November 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WIB :
• Cloudy weather
• The water gradually recedes
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Tenggara
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops