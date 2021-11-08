Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh Regency, Aceh (6 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000915-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 06 Nov 2021 00:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Tenggara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Southeast Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :
high-intensity rain, causing the Kali Alas River to overflow on Saturday, November 06, 2021 Pkl. 00.30 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Tanoh Alas
- Ds. Salim Pinim
- Ds. Jambur Damar
• Kec. Babul Rahmah
- Ds. Titimas
- Ds. Titi Harapan
- Ds. Alas Mesikhat
- Ds. Tuhi Jongkat
• Kec. Lawe Sumur
- Ds. Lawe Pasaran Terutung Megara
• Kec. Lawe Bulan
- Ds. Lawe Kinga

Impacts:
• 187 families / 691 people affected

Damages:
• ± 187 houses affected
• Flood depth ± 10 cm

Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh to the location for a quick assessment
• Distributed 18 packages of emergency logistical assistance to Ds. Lawe Kinga, Kec. Lawe Bulan and Ds. Lawe Pasar Terutung Megara, Kec. Lawe Well

Latest Condition:
Saturday, 06 November 2021 Pkl. 17.00 WIB :
• Cloudy weather
• The water gradually recedes

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Aceh Tenggara

