Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh, Aceh (15 Aug 2021)

Aceh Tenggara

Chronology :

High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Kali Bulan River and the bursting of river embankments in several villages, resulting in flooding on Sunday, August 15, 2021 Pkl. 22:57 WIB

Location :

Kab. Aceh Tenggara

Kec. Deleng Pokhkinson

Ds. Penampakan

Ds. kute genting

Ds. Gusung Batu

Ds. Tualang Lama

Kec. Bambel

Ds. Bambel

Ds. Bambel Gabungan

Kec. Babussalam

Ds. Batu Mbulan Asli

Ds. Batu Mbulan Sepakat

Ds. Gumpang Jaya

Casualties:

- ± 44 families / 163 people affected (data collection)

Material Losses:

- ± 44 affected housing units (data collection)

- Flood depth ± 60 cm

Effort :

- TRC BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh carried out a quick study, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with a joint team assisted by the community working together to clean up the mud material

Latest Condition:

- Some locations are still inundated by flood water

Source :

BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

