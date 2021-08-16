Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh, Aceh (15 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Aceh Tenggara
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
- High-intensity rain caused the overflow of the Kali Bulan River and the bursting of river embankments in several villages, resulting in flooding on Sunday, August 15, 2021 Pkl. 22:57 WIB
Location :
Kab. Aceh Tenggara
Kec. Deleng Pokhkinson
Ds. Penampakan
Ds. kute genting
Ds. Gusung Batu
Ds. Tualang Lama
Kec. Bambel
Ds. Bambel
Ds. Bambel Gabungan
Kec. Babussalam
Ds. Batu Mbulan Asli
Ds. Batu Mbulan Sepakat
Ds. Gumpang Jaya
Casualties:
- ± 44 families / 163 people affected (data collection)
Material Losses:
- ± 44 affected housing units (data collection)
- Flood depth ± 60 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh carried out a quick study, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with a joint team assisted by the community working together to clean up the mud material
Latest Condition:
- Some locations are still inundated by flood water
Source :
BPBD Kab. Southeast Aceh
