Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh, Aceh (12:00 Nov 15 2020)

Description

Flash floods in the district. Southeast Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 at Pkl. 12.00 WIB

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain, flash floods occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pkl. 23.00 WIB.

Location:

Kec. Lawe Moon

Ds. Lawe Sago Hulu

Ds. Independent Striped Cage

Kec. Deleng Pohkison

Ds. Kati Jeroh

Fatalities :

266 people affected

4 families fled to relatives' homes

Material Disadvantages:

41 units of RR houses

8 units of RB houses

Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Tenggara conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with a joint team assisted by the community worked together to clean the mud material. 1 unit of excavator has been deployed to clean the mud material

State of the art:

The flood had receded, residents began cleaning up the mud in their homes

Source:

Irsandi Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Aceh

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Southeast Aceh, Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 53

Affected Persons: 266

Displaced Persons: 20

Damages

Damaged houses: 49