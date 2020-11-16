Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Southeast Aceh, Aceh (12:00 Nov 15 2020)
Description
Flash floods in the district. Southeast Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Update: Sunday, 15 November 2020 at Pkl. 12.00 WIB
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain, flash floods occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pkl. 23.00 WIB.
Location:
Kec. Lawe Moon
Ds. Lawe Sago Hulu
Ds. Independent Striped Cage
Kec. Deleng Pohkison
Ds. Kati Jeroh
Fatalities :
266 people affected
4 families fled to relatives' homes
Material Disadvantages:
41 units of RR houses
8 units of RB houses
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Tenggara conducted a rapid assessment, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with a joint team assisted by the community worked together to clean the mud material. 1 unit of excavator has been deployed to clean the mud material
State of the art:
The flood had receded, residents began cleaning up the mud in their homes
Source:
Irsandi Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Aceh
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 53
Affected Persons: 266
Displaced Persons: 20
Damages
Damaged houses: 49