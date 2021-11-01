Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City, Banten (31 Oct 2021)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000888-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :
• high-intensity rain and clogged drains causing catastrophic flooding on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :
Kec. Setu
• Ds. Bakti Jaya

Impacts:
• ± 31 HHs affected

Material Losses:
• ± 31 housing units affected
• Flood depth 60 - 100 cm

Effort :
• South Tangerang City BPBD monitors and coordinates with the local environment and evacuates residents affected by flooding

Up-to-date Condition:
• As of 19:00, the water was still inundating the environment and the water level was gradually receding, and the BPBD had sent assistance with cleaning tools for the affected residents.

Source :
• BPBD South Tangerang City

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

