Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City, Banten (31 Oct 2021)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021

AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000888-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 15:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• high-intensity rain and clogged drains causing catastrophic flooding on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Setu

• Ds. Bakti Jaya

Impacts:

• ± 31 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• ± 31 housing units affected

• Flood depth 60 - 100 cm

Effort :

• South Tangerang City BPBD monitors and coordinates with the local environment and evacuates residents affected by flooding

Up-to-date Condition:

• As of 19:00, the water was still inundating the environment and the water level was gradually receding, and the BPBD had sent assistance with cleaning tools for the affected residents.

Source :

• BPBD South Tangerang City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

