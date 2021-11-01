Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City, Banten (31 Oct 2021)
Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021
AHADID: AHA-FL-2021-000888-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 31 Oct 2021 15:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• high-intensity rain and clogged drains causing catastrophic flooding on Sunday, October 31, 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Setu
• Ds. Bakti Jaya
Impacts:
• ± 31 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ± 31 housing units affected
• Flood depth 60 - 100 cm
Effort :
• South Tangerang City BPBD monitors and coordinates with the local environment and evacuates residents affected by flooding
Up-to-date Condition:
• As of 19:00, the water was still inundating the environment and the water level was gradually receding, and the BPBD had sent assistance with cleaning tools for the affected residents.
Source :
• BPBD South Tangerang City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
