Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City (Banten) (3 May 2022)
Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 02 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000520-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 03 May 2022 03:15:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
• Kec. Ciputat
- Kel. Jombang
- Kel. Serua
- Kel. Serua Indah
• Kec. Pamulang
- Kel. Bambu Apus
- Kel. Pamulang Barat
• Kec. Pondok Aren
- Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur
• Kec. Serpong Utara
- Kel. Pondok Jagung Timur
- Kel. Jelupang