Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City (Banten) (28 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 28 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000613-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 28 May 2022 05:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in South Tangerang City, Prov. Banten

Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Pkl. 05.30 WIB

Location :

Kec. Ciputat

• Kel. Jombang

• Kel. Serua

• Kel. Serua Indah

Kec. Pamulang

• Kel. Bambu Apus

• Kel. Pamulang Barat

Kec. Pondok Aren

• Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur

Kec. Serpong Utara

• Kel. Pondok Jagung Timur

• Kel. Jelupang

Kec. Setu

• Kel. Bakti Jaya

Impacts:

• ±1.272 families affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance

2. Education

• There isn't any

3. Health

• There isn't any

4. Evacuation and Protection

• 69 displaced

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1,272 houses affected

• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• South Tangerang City BPBD coordinates with the local Kelurahan government and collects data

Elements involved:

• South Tangerang City BPBD

• Satpol PP

• Firefighters

• Environment

• TNI

• POLRI

Latest Condition:

• flood is gradually receding

Source :

• BPBD South Tangerang City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops