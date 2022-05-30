Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City (Banten) (28 May 2022)

Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 28 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000613-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 28 May 2022 05:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in South Tangerang City, Prov. Banten
Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Pkl. 05.30 WIB
Location :
Kec. Ciputat
• Kel. Jombang
• Kel. Serua
• Kel. Serua Indah
Kec. Pamulang
• Kel. Bambu Apus
• Kel. Pamulang Barat
Kec. Pondok Aren
• Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur
Kec. Serpong Utara
• Kel. Pondok Jagung Timur
• Kel. Jelupang
Kec. Setu
• Kel. Bakti Jaya
Impacts:
• ±1.272 families affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, evacuation & provision of emergency assistance
2. Education
• There isn't any
3. Health
• There isn't any
4. Evacuation and Protection
• 69 displaced
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 1,272 houses affected
• Flood depth 30 - 50 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• South Tangerang City BPBD coordinates with the local Kelurahan government and collects data
Elements involved:
• South Tangerang City BPBD
• Satpol PP
• Firefighters
• Environment
• TNI
• POLRI
Latest Condition:
• flood is gradually receding
Source :
• BPBD South Tangerang City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
