Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City (Banten) (16 Jul 2022)

Banten, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000759-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Tangerang Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in South Tangerang City, Prov. Banten

Update : Saturday, July 16, 2022, pkl. 18:54 WIB

• Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by strong winds and drainage channels that do not accommodate the incoming water discharge on Friday, 15 July 2022, Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Pondok Aren

Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur

Kel. Jurangmangu Barat

Kel. Pondok Pucung

Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur

Kec. Pamulang

Kel. Pamulang Barat

Kel. Pamulang Timur

Kel. Pondok Benda

Kec. Serpong Utara

Kel. Paku Alam

Kel. Jelupang

Kec. Ciputat

Kel. Serua

Kel. Jombang

Kec. Ciputat Timur

Kel. Cireundeu

Kec. Serpong

Kel. Buaran

Kel. Ciater

Impacts:

• ± 843 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2. Education

• There isn't any yet

3. Health

• There isn't any yet

4. Evacuation and Protection

• Currently, displaced people have returned to their respective homes

5. Search and Rescue

• South Tangerang City BPBD evacuates residents to the higher areas

6. Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 843 houses affected

• 3 units of worship facilities affected

• Flood depth 30 - 100 Cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI, POLRI

Effort :

• South Tangerang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source :

• BPBD South Tangerang City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

