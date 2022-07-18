Indonesia, Flooding in South Tangerang City (Banten) (16 Jul 2022)

Banten, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 15 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000759-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 16 Jul 2022 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Tangerang Selatan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in South Tangerang City, Prov. Banten
Update : Saturday, July 16, 2022, pkl. 18:54 WIB
• Chronology : Triggered by rain with moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by strong winds and drainage channels that do not accommodate the incoming water discharge on Friday, 15 July 2022, Pkl. 18.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Pondok Aren
Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur
Kel. Jurangmangu Barat
Kel. Pondok Pucung
Kel. Pondok Kacang Timur
Kec. Pamulang
Kel. Pamulang Barat
Kel. Pamulang Timur
Kel. Pondok Benda
Kec. Serpong Utara
Kel. Paku Alam
Kel. Jelupang
Kec. Ciputat
Kel. Serua
Kel. Jombang
Kec. Ciputat Timur
Kel. Cireundeu
Kec. Serpong
Kel. Buaran
Kel. Ciater
Impacts:
• ± 843 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2. Education
• There isn't any yet
3. Health
• There isn't any yet
4. Evacuation and Protection
• Currently, displaced people have returned to their respective homes
5. Search and Rescue
• South Tangerang City BPBD evacuates residents to the higher areas
6. Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 843 houses affected
• 3 units of worship facilities affected
• Flood depth 30 - 100 Cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI, POLRI
Effort :
• South Tangerang City BPBD conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source :
• BPBD South Tangerang City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
