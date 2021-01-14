Indonesia, Flooding in South Solok Regency, West Sumatra Province (01:30 Jan 12 2021)

Description

Chronology:

Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Batang Pangian River that occurred on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, at. 01.30 WIB

Location: Kab. South Solok

• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district, Nagari Kubang, Nagari Sungai Kunyit

• Sungai Pagu Sub-district, Nagari Pasar Muara Labu Timur, Jorong Pasar Muara Utara, Nagari Pasir Talang Selatan, Jorong Kampuang Palak

• Sange Batang Hari Sub-district

Casualty:

• 488 families / 1,554 people affected

Details:

• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district: 85 families / 329 people

• Sungai Pagu Sub-district: 403 families / 1,225 people

• Kec. Sange Batang Hari (Data Collection)

Material Disadvantages:

• 463 houses were affected

Details:

• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district: 85 housing units submerged

• Sungai Pagu Sub-district: 378 housing units submerged

• Sange Batang Hari Sub-district (Data Collection)

• TMA reaches ± 50 - 100 cm

Effort:

• TRC BPBD Kota Solok Selatan conducted a quick assessment and together with the joint team evacuated victims

• BPBD Kota Solok Selatan has coordinated with BPBD Prov. West Sumatra to accelerate the handling of disasters that occur

• The joint team is currently working together with the community to clean up the mud from the flood

Latest condition:

• at 17.30 WIB Rain with light intensity

• The flood has receded

Source:

Mr. Ari Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Solok

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South Solok Regency, West Sumatra Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 488

Affected Persons: 1554

Damages

Damaged houses: 463