Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Solok Regency, West Sumatra Province (01:30 Jan 12 2021)
Description
Chronology:
Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the Batang Pangian River that occurred on Tuesday, 12 January 2021, at. 01.30 WIB
Location: Kab. South Solok
• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district, Nagari Kubang, Nagari Sungai Kunyit
• Sungai Pagu Sub-district, Nagari Pasar Muara Labu Timur, Jorong Pasar Muara Utara, Nagari Pasir Talang Selatan, Jorong Kampuang Palak
• Sange Batang Hari Sub-district
Casualty:
• 488 families / 1,554 people affected
Details:
• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district: 85 families / 329 people
• Sungai Pagu Sub-district: 403 families / 1,225 people
• Kec. Sange Batang Hari (Data Collection)
Material Disadvantages:
• 463 houses were affected
Details:
• Sangir Balai Janggo Sub-district: 85 housing units submerged
• Sungai Pagu Sub-district: 378 housing units submerged
• Sange Batang Hari Sub-district (Data Collection)
• TMA reaches ± 50 - 100 cm
Effort:
• TRC BPBD Kota Solok Selatan conducted a quick assessment and together with the joint team evacuated victims
• BPBD Kota Solok Selatan has coordinated with BPBD Prov. West Sumatra to accelerate the handling of disasters that occur
• The joint team is currently working together with the community to clean up the mud from the flood
Latest condition:
• at 17.30 WIB Rain with light intensity
• The flood has receded
Source:
Mr. Ari Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Solok
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
