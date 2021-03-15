Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Solok Regency, West Sumatra (11:05 Mar 12 2021)
Description
Chronology: High-intensity rain occurred causing the Batang Pangian and Batang Geringging rivers to overflow on Friday, 12 March 2021 at 11:05 WIB
Location: Kec. Sangir Balai Janggo
- Nagari Sungai Kunyit
- Nagari Sungai Kunyit Barat
- Nagari Talao
Casualties: 97 families / 374 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
97 Housing units affected
2 Bridges
Efforts: The PB Solok PB Task Force and PUSDALOPS PB Solok Selatan under the Coordinator of the Kasi for Emergencies and accompanied directly by KALAKSA BPBD, Solok Selatan Regency, visited the location to collect data and evacuate victims of river overflow.
Source: Kasi. RR BPBD South Solok Regency
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South Solok Regency, West Sumatra
Casualties
Affected Families: 97
Affected Persons: 374
Damages
Damaged houses: 97 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2 bridges