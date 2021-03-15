Indonesia, Flooding in South Solok Regency, West Sumatra (11:05 Mar 12 2021)

Description

Chronology: High-intensity rain occurred causing the Batang Pangian and Batang Geringging rivers to overflow on Friday, 12 March 2021 at 11:05 WIB

Location: Kec. Sangir Balai Janggo

Nagari Sungai Kunyit

Nagari Sungai Kunyit Barat

Nagari Talao

Casualties: 97 families / 374 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

97 Housing units affected

2 Bridges

Efforts: The PB Solok PB Task Force and PUSDALOPS PB Solok Selatan under the Coordinator of the Kasi for Emergencies and accompanied directly by KALAKSA BPBD, Solok Selatan Regency, visited the location to collect data and evacuate victims of river overflow.

Source: Kasi. RR BPBD South Solok Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South Solok Regency, West Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 97

Affected Persons: 374

Damages

Damaged houses: 97 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 2 bridges