Indonesia, Flooding in South Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (02:00 May 8 2020)

Description

Flooding in Prov. South Sumatra, Friday, May 8, 2020, 2:00 a.m. WIB

Location: Kab. Ogan Komuring Ulu Selatan

Kec. Muaradua,

Kec. Intersection, Ds. Karang Agung, Ds. Tanjungsari, Ds. Lubar,

Kec. Buana Reader,

Kec. Buay Clothing Aji

Casualties:

2 households displaced

997 households affected

Material Losses:

21 housing units (RB)

3 bridge units broken off

840 affected housing units

TMA ± 30 - 200 cm

Chronological: Due to rain with intensity high and overflowing Saka River

Efforts: TRC BPBD Kab. South OKU conducts rapid assessment, evacuation of victims, establishes cooking aid posts and coordinates with relevant agencies

Social Services has established public kitchens, provides logistical assistance Current Conditions: Floods are receding

Source: Mrs. Ulik Secretary BPBD Kab. Oku Selatan Via Tlp. (0821-8490-0955)

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: South Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 997

Affected Persons: 4985

Displaced Persons: 10

Damages

Damaged houses: 861Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 3 bridge units