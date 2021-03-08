Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Aceh Regency, Aceh Province (21:00 Mar 6 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Extreme weather causes strong winds and heavy rain accompanied by lightning in the South Aceh region. The flood occurred on Saturday, 6 March 2021, at 21.00 WIB
Update: Sunday, March 7, 2021, Pkl. 17.10 WIB
Location:
Prov. Aceh
Kab. Aceh Selatan
Kec. Samadua
Kec. Sawang
Kec. Tapaktuan
Fatalities :
- 110 KK / 460 People Affected
Material loss:
78 Submerged Houses
1 Submerged PAUD School Unit
TMA 10 - 50 cm
Latest Condition:
- The flood has subsided and residents are assisted by BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan clean up the remaining mud after the flood
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan Coordinates with related agencies, conducts data collection and reporting
Source:
- BPBD Kab. South Aceh
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South Aceh Regency, Aceh Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 110
Affected Persons: 460
Damages
Damaged houses: 78Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1