Indonesia, Flooding in South Aceh Regency, Aceh Province (21:00 Mar 6 2021)

Chronology:

  • Extreme weather causes strong winds and heavy rain accompanied by lightning in the South Aceh region. The flood occurred on Saturday, 6 March 2021, at 21.00 WIB

Update: Sunday, March 7, 2021, Pkl. 17.10 WIB

Location:

Prov. Aceh

Kab. Aceh Selatan

Kec. Samadua

Kec. Sawang

Kec. Tapaktuan

Fatalities :

  • 110 KK / 460 People Affected

Material loss:

  • 78 Submerged Houses

  • 1 Submerged PAUD School Unit

  • TMA 10 - 50 cm

Latest Condition:

  • The flood has subsided and residents are assisted by BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan clean up the remaining mud after the flood

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan Coordinates with related agencies, conducts data collection and reporting

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. South Aceh

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

