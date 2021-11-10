Indonesia, Flooding in South Aceh Regency, Aceh (9 Nov 2021)

Aceh, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 09 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000939-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 09 Nov 2021 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Aceh Selatan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. South Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology :

Rainfall in South Aceh Regency, causing the Alas and Hitam River to overflow into residential areas in several areas and some of the drainages in Gampongs are unable to accommodate the water discharge on Tuesday, 09 November 2021 at 09.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Trumon Tengah

- Gp. Cot Bayu

- Gp. Lhok Raya

Impacts:

• 72 families / 132 people affected

Material Losses:

• 72 Houses (in data collection)

• Flood depth ± 20 - 50 cm

Effort :

• The BPBD PB Fire Team of South Aceh Regency reviewed the location of the incident for initial disaster management and anticipated the impact of this flood disaster on the community and coordinated with the Keuchik and the local Muspika.

Latest Condition:

• Sunny weather

• Water is still inundated residential areas with a height range of 30 to 40 cm.

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Aceh

