Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in South Aceh, Aceh (08:00 Jan 9 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. South Aceh, Prov. Aceh
Chronology:
- Due to high intensity rain which caused the Trumon River to overflow on Saturday, 09 January 2021 Pkl. 08.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. East Trumon
Gampong Kapa Seusak
Fatalities :
- 74 families / 306 people affected
Material Disadvantages:
- 74 Affected housing units
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan with Damkar to the scene
- The PB BPBD Aceh Selatan Damkar Team will assess and coordinate with local officials.
- The Task Force Team Brings Citizen Evacuation Equipment if the water increases.
- Pusdalops PB BPBD officers monitor, receive information and make reports related to the incident.
Advanced Condition:
- The water has started to recede
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Aceh
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South Aceh, Aceh
Casualties
Affected Families: 74
Affected Persons: 306
Damages
Damaged houses: 74