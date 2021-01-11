Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in South Aceh, Aceh (08:00 Jan 9 2021)

Floods in the District. South Aceh, Prov. Aceh

Chronology:

  • Due to high intensity rain which caused the Trumon River to overflow on Saturday, 09 January 2021 Pkl. 08.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. East Trumon
Gampong Kapa Seusak

Fatalities :

  • 74 families / 306 people affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • 74 Affected housing units

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Aceh Selatan with Damkar to the scene
  • The PB BPBD Aceh Selatan Damkar Team will assess and coordinate with local officials.
  • The Task Force Team Brings Citizen Evacuation Equipment if the water increases.
  • Pusdalops PB BPBD officers monitor, receive information and make reports related to the incident.

Advanced Condition:

  • The water has started to recede

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. South Aceh

Informed by:

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: South Aceh, Aceh

Casualties

Affected Families: 74
Affected Persons: 306

Damages

Damaged houses: 74

