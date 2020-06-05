Indonesia, Flooding in Sorong, West Papua (12:26 Jun 4 2020)

Description

Flooding occurred in two districts of Kab. Sorong, Prov. West Papua (3/6), including Kec. Salawati, Ds. Majener and Kec. Mosquito, Ds. Makotyamsa with TMA ± 60 cm due to rain with high intensity and overflow of tributaries.

Flooding affected ± 100 housing units and households. There were no victims displaced by this flood. TRC BPBD Kab. Sorong conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and urges the public to be vigilant.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia Affected Area / Region: Kab. Sorong, Prov. West Papua

Casualties

Affected Families: 100

Affected Persons: 500

Damages

Damaged houses: 100