Indonesia, Flooding in Soppeng Regency (South Sulawesi) (6 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001075-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Soppeng

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Soppeng, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Triggered by high rainfall and the overflow of the Cabue River, Belo River, and Leworeng River on Monday, December 06, 2021, at. 10.30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Lalabata

• Kel. Lalabata

• Ds. Maccile

• Kec. Ganra

• Ds. Belo

• Ds. Ganra

• Ds. Lompulle

• Kec. Donri-Donri

• Ds. Kessing

• Ds. Totong

• Ds. Leworeng

• Kec. Lilirilau

• Kel. Ujung

• Kel. Macabre

• Kel. Pajalesang

• Kel. Cabenge

• Ds. Bringing

• Ds. Kebo

• Ds. Pareto

• Kec. Citta

• Ds. Tinco

• Ds. Kampiri

• Kec. Marioriawa

• Kel. Attangsalo

• Kel. Kaca

• Kel. Batu2

• Kel. Limpomajang

• Kel. Manorangsalo

• Ds. Panincong

• Kec. liliriaja

• Ds. Jampu

Impacts:

• 1 Dead Person

• 1 Missing Person

• 5,786 families affected

Damages

• 2 houses heavily damaged

• 1 house slightly damaged

• Affected houses (data collection)

• Road

• The market was submerged but has receded again

• Rice fields are submerged in data collection

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Soppeng conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with relevant agencies.

• BPBD Kab. Soppeng Conducts an assessment and rapid assessment of flood-affected communities

Urgent needs :

• Clean and Mineral Water

Latest Condition:

• Rainy weather

• The flood gradually recedes

• Areas that are still inundated by floods include Kec. Lilirilau and Kec. Marioriawa with TDC 100 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Soppeng

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops