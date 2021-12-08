Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Soppeng Regency (South Sulawesi) (6 Dec 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001075-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 06 Dec 2021 10:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Soppeng

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Soppeng, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :
• Triggered by high rainfall and the overflow of the Cabue River, Belo River, and Leworeng River on Monday, December 06, 2021, at. 10.30 WITA

Location :
• Kec. Lalabata
• Kel. Lalabata
• Ds. Maccile
• Kec. Ganra
• Ds. Belo
• Ds. Ganra
• Ds. Lompulle
• Kec. Donri-Donri
• Ds. Kessing
• Ds. Totong
• Ds. Leworeng
• Kec. Lilirilau
• Kel. Ujung
• Kel. Macabre
• Kel. Pajalesang
• Kel. Cabenge
• Ds. Bringing
• Ds. Kebo
• Ds. Pareto
• Kec. Citta
• Ds. Tinco
• Ds. Kampiri
• Kec. Marioriawa
• Kel. Attangsalo
• Kel. Kaca
• Kel. Batu2
• Kel. Limpomajang
• Kel. Manorangsalo
• Ds. Panincong
• Kec. liliriaja
• Ds. Jampu

Impacts:
• 1 Dead Person
• 1 Missing Person
• 5,786 families affected

Damages
• 2 houses heavily damaged
• 1 house slightly damaged
• Affected houses (data collection)
• Road
• The market was submerged but has receded again
• Rice fields are submerged in data collection

Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Soppeng conducts rapid assessments and coordinates with relevant agencies.
• BPBD Kab. Soppeng Conducts an assessment and rapid assessment of flood-affected communities

Urgent needs :
• Clean and Mineral Water

Latest Condition:
• Rainy weather
• The flood gradually recedes
• Areas that are still inundated by floods include Kec. Lilirilau and Kec. Marioriawa with TDC 100 cm

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Soppeng

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

