Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Soppeng
DESCRIPTION
Chronology :
• It rains continuously in Kab. Soppeng, causing the Bunne, Lajaroko and Walannae rivers to overflow, causing flooding in several sub-districts on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 06:30 WITA
Location :
Kab. Soppeng
• Kec. Ganra
-Ds. Belo
-Ds. Lompulle
• Kec. Donri-donri
-Ds. Kessing
• Kec. Lilirilau
-Kel. Ujung
-Kel. Macanre
-Kel. Pajalesang
-Kel. Cabenge
-Ds. Kebo
-Ds. Baringeng
-Ds. Paroto
• Kec. Citta
-Ds. Tinco
• Kec. Marioriawa
-Kel. Attangsala
-Kel. Kaca
-Kel. Batu 2
-Kel. Limpomajang
-Kel. Manorangsalo
-Ds. Panincong
Fatalities :
• 4,014 affected households (still in data collection)
Material Losses:
• 4,014 housing units (still in data collection)
• The road can be passed by vehicles slowly
• Partial lights still out
• 2,530.26 Ha of rice fields
• 4086.28 Ha of rice fields at risk
• 6.00 Ha of plantation
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Soppeng inspects the location, conducts a quick review, coordinates with relevant agencies and distributes logistics.
• Bpbd Kab. Soppeng evacuates the affected victims
Urgent needs:
• Fast food
• Blanket
• Need for clean water
Latest Condition:
• BPBD Kab. Soppeng is evacuating flood-affected residents
Source :
BPBD Kab. Soppeng
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
