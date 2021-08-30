Indonesia, Flooding in Soppeng Regency, South Sulawesi (28 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Soppeng

DESCRIPTION

Chronology :

• It rains continuously in Kab. Soppeng, causing the Bunne, Lajaroko and Walannae rivers to overflow, causing flooding in several sub-districts on Saturday, August 28, 2021, Pkl. 06:30 WITA

Location :

Kab. Soppeng

• Kec. Ganra

-Ds. Belo

-Ds. Lompulle

• Kec. Donri-donri

-Ds. Kessing

• Kec. Lilirilau

-Kel. Ujung

-Kel. Macanre

-Kel. Pajalesang

-Kel. Cabenge

-Ds. Kebo

-Ds. Baringeng

-Ds. Paroto

• Kec. Citta

-Ds. Tinco

• Kec. Marioriawa

-Kel. Attangsala

-Kel. Kaca

-Kel. Batu 2

-Kel. Limpomajang

-Kel. Manorangsalo

-Ds. Panincong

Fatalities :

• 4,014 affected households (still in data collection)

Material Losses:

• 4,014 housing units (still in data collection)

• The road can be passed by vehicles slowly

• Partial lights still out

• 2,530.26 Ha of rice fields

• 4086.28 Ha of rice fields at risk

• 6.00 Ha of plantation

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Soppeng inspects the location, conducts a quick review, coordinates with relevant agencies and distributes logistics.

• Bpbd Kab. Soppeng evacuates the affected victims

Urgent needs:

• Fast food

• Blanket

• Need for clean water

Latest Condition:

• BPBD Kab. Soppeng is evacuating flood-affected residents

Source :

BPBD Kab. Soppeng

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops