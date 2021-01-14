Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Solok, West Sumatera (23:30 Jan 11 2021)
Description
High rainfall intensity caused flooding in Solok, West Sumatera on 11 January 2021 2330 local time (GMT+7).
Affected Locations:
• Lubuak Sikarah Sub-region,
Kampai Tabu Karambil Village ,
IX Suku Village
Sinapa Village,
Kel. Aro IV Korong Village,
Kel. Tanah Garam Village.
• Kec. Tanjung Harapan Sub-region:
Kel. Nan Balimo Village ,
Kel. Tanjung Paku Village,
Kel. Koto Panjang Village.
Affected popuations:
• 7.970 people
• Some of them are being evacuated
Damage/Loss:
• ± 9.796 houses submerged within 100 - 150 cm of water level
Latest update:
• Rain is still moderately pouring.
• The flood has gradually receded (Water level 25-30 cm )
Immediate needs:
• Clothes
• Food
• Tarpaulins
• Mattress
• Blanket
• Tool kit
Sumber :
• Bpk. Ari Staff BPBD Kota Solok
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Sumatera Barat
Diinformasikan Oleh :
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Nomor Pengaduan / Call Center : 117 (Bebas Pulsa)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Solok, West Sumatera
Casualties
Affected Families: 9796
Affected Persons: 7970
Displaced Persons: 7970
Damages
Damaged houses: 9796Access to early warning: Yes