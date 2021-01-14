Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Solok, West Sumatera (23:30 Jan 11 2021)

High rainfall intensity caused flooding in Solok, West Sumatera on 11 January 2021 2330 local time (GMT+7).

Affected Locations:

• Lubuak Sikarah Sub-region,

  • Kampai Tabu Karambil Village ,

  • IX Suku Village

  • Sinapa Village,

  • Kel. Aro IV Korong Village,

  • Kel. Tanah Garam Village.

• Kec. Tanjung Harapan Sub-region:

  • Kel. Nan Balimo Village ,

  • Kel. Tanjung Paku Village,

  • Kel. Koto Panjang Village.

Affected popuations:

• 7.970 people

• Some of them are being evacuated

Damage/Loss:

• ± 9.796 houses submerged within 100 - 150 cm of water level

Latest update:

• Rain is still moderately pouring.

• The flood has gradually receded (Water level 25-30 cm )

Immediate needs:

• Clothes

• Food

• Tarpaulins

• Mattress

• Blanket

• Tool kit

Sumber :

• Bpk. Ari Staff BPBD Kota Solok

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Sumatera Barat

Diinformasikan Oleh :

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Nomor Pengaduan / Call Center : 117 (Bebas Pulsa)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Solok, West Sumatera

Casualties

Affected Families: 9796

Affected Persons: 7970

Displaced Persons: 7970

Damages

Damaged houses: 9796Access to early warning: Yes

