Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Solok City, West Sumatra (29 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Solok
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Solok City, Prov. West Sumatra
Chronology :
• Due to high-intensity rain, which caused the overflow of Batang Bingung River and Biruhun Dam on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Pkl. 02.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Lubuk Sikarah
• Kel. Simpang Rubio
• Kec. Tanjung Harapan
• Kel. PPA
• Kel. Tanjung Paku
Impacts:
• 99 families / 365 people affected
Material Losses:
• 99 housing units affected (data collection)
• 5,000 M2 of affected paddy fields
Effort :
• Solok City BPBD coordinates with RT/RW sub-district and sub-district apparatus as well as related stakeholders.
• Solok City BPBD evacuated victims affected by the flood.
• Solok City BPBD conducted data collection.
• Solok City BPBD handed over logistical assistance to affected residents.
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Solok City
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
