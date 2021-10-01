Indonesia, Flooding in Solok City, West Sumatra (29 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Solok

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Solok City, Prov. West Sumatra

Chronology :

• Due to high-intensity rain, which caused the overflow of Batang Bingung River and Biruhun Dam on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Pkl. 02.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Lubuk Sikarah

• Kel. Simpang Rubio

• Kec. Tanjung Harapan

• Kel. PPA

• Kel. Tanjung Paku

Impacts:

• 99 families / 365 people affected

Material Losses:

• 99 housing units affected (data collection)

• 5,000 M2 of affected paddy fields

Effort :

• Solok City BPBD coordinates with RT/RW sub-district and sub-district apparatus as well as related stakeholders.

• Solok City BPBD evacuated victims affected by the flood.

• Solok City BPBD conducted data collection.

• Solok City BPBD handed over logistical assistance to affected residents.

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Solok City

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

