Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Solok City, West Sumatra (29 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Solok

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Solok City, Prov. West Sumatra

Chronology :
• Due to high-intensity rain, which caused the overflow of Batang Bingung River and Biruhun Dam on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Pkl. 02.30 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Lubuk Sikarah
• Kel. Simpang Rubio
• Kec. Tanjung Harapan
• Kel. PPA
• Kel. Tanjung Paku

Impacts:
• 99 families / 365 people affected

Material Losses:
• 99 housing units affected (data collection)
• 5,000 M2 of affected paddy fields

Effort :
• Solok City BPBD coordinates with RT/RW sub-district and sub-district apparatus as well as related stakeholders.
• Solok City BPBD evacuated victims affected by the flood.
• Solok City BPBD conducted data collection.
• Solok City BPBD handed over logistical assistance to affected residents.

Source :
• BPBD Kab. Solok City

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

