Indonesia, Flooding, Situbondo Regency, East Java Province (16:00 Feb 27 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to heavy rainfall which caused the river's irrigation channel overflowed and the swift flow of the Bajul Mati River, it resulted in erosion of the supporting bridge foundation on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM

Location:

District Banyuputih

Village Wonorejo

Dusun Pandean

Dusun Jelun

Casualties: ± 25 families affected

Material Disadvantages:

25 housing units inundated

± 4 Ha of inundated rice fields

Foundation bridge connecting Ds. Wonorejo - Ds. Bimorejo experienced a tilt

water level reaches ± 30 cm

Effort :

BPBD Situbondo coordinates with the stakeholders of Village and District, Koramil, Polsek and volunteers to conduct rapid assessments / data collection

BPBD Situbondo gives an appeal to the public to increase awareness considering the extreme weather is still ongoing

Situation updates:

 Water gradually recedes

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Situbondo Regency

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Situbondo Regency, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 25

Affected Persons: 125

Damages

Damaged houses: 25 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 bridgeLoss of livelihood sources: 4 Ha of rice fields