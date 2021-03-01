Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding, Situbondo Regency, East Java Province (16:00 Feb 27 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to heavy rainfall which caused the river's irrigation channel overflowed and the swift flow of the Bajul Mati River, it resulted in erosion of the supporting bridge foundation on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Location:
District Banyuputih
Village Wonorejo
Dusun Pandean
Dusun Jelun
Casualties: ± 25 families affected
Material Disadvantages:
25 housing units inundated
± 4 Ha of inundated rice fields
Foundation bridge connecting Ds. Wonorejo - Ds. Bimorejo experienced a tilt
water level reaches ± 30 cm
Effort :
BPBD Situbondo coordinates with the stakeholders of Village and District, Koramil, Polsek and volunteers to conduct rapid assessments / data collection
BPBD Situbondo gives an appeal to the public to increase awareness considering the extreme weather is still ongoing
Situation updates:
Water gradually recedes
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Situbondo Regency
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Situbondo Regency, East Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 25
Affected Persons: 125
Damages
Damaged houses: 25 Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 1 bridgeLoss of livelihood sources: 4 Ha of rice fields