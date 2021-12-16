Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Situbondo Regency (East Java) (15 Dec 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 15 Dec 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001115-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 15 Dec 2021 18:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Situbondo

DESCRIPTION

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain in the upstream so that the water flow of the Jumain River rose on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Pkl. 18.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Besuki
• Ds. Coastal
• Ds. Besuki
• Ds. Kalimas

Impacts:
• 127 affected households

Damages
• 127 housing units affected
• TDC 30 - 50 cm

Up-to-date Condition:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Pkl. 21.00 WIB
• The flood gradually recedes

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Situbondo

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

