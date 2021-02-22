Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sitaro Island, North Sulawesi Province (09:30 Feb 20 2021)
Description
Chronology: There was a Tidal Wave on Saturday, January 20, 2021, at 09.30 WITA
Location:
- Siau Timur Selatan sub-district
Casualty:
- 45 families / 175 people displaced at SD YPK GMIST Efrata Balirangeng and their family
Material Loss:
- 2 Housing Units
Effort:
BPBD Kab. Kep Sitaro, Dinsos, TNI-POLRI and Balirangeng Village Officials observed the location and conducted data collection.
BPBD distributes aid in the form of sleeping mats (45 pieces), blankets (45 pieces) and mats (90 pieces)
Latest Condition:
- the current water level is 60-200 cm
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 45
Affected Persons: 175
Displaced Persons: 175
Evacuation Centre: 1
Damages
Damaged houses: 2