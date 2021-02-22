Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sitaro Island, North Sulawesi Province (09:30 Feb 20 2021)

Description

Chronology: There was a Tidal Wave on Saturday, January 20, 2021, at 09.30 WITA

Location:

  • Siau Timur Selatan sub-district

Casualty:

  • 45 families / 175 people displaced at SD YPK GMIST Efrata Balirangeng and their family

Material Loss:

  • 2 Housing Units

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Kep Sitaro, Dinsos, TNI-POLRI and Balirangeng Village Officials observed the location and conducted data collection.

  • BPBD distributes aid in the form of sleeping mats (45 pieces), blankets (45 pieces) and mats (90 pieces)

Latest Condition:

  • the current water level is 60-200 cm

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sitaro Island, North Sulawesi Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 45
Affected Persons: 175
Displaced Persons: 175
Evacuation Centre: 1

Damages

Damaged houses: 2

