Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency (West Kalimantan) (2 Sep 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Fri, 02 Sep 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000928-IDN | GLIDE Number
Impact Update Date : Fri, 02 Sep 2022 07:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sintang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Friday 02 September 2022, Pkl. 07.30 WIB
Location :
Kecamatan Sintang
Kecamatan Kayan Hulu
Kecamatan Kayan Hilir
Kecamatan Binjai Hulu
Kecamatan Tempunak
Kecamatan Kelam Permai
Kecamatan Ketungau Hilir
Kecamatan Ketungau Tengah
Kecamatan Sepauk
Kecamatan Dedai
Kecamatan serawai
Impacts:
• 8,769 HH/35,074 persons affected
Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 8,769 units of affected houses (data collection), TMA 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sintang is still collecting data and coordinating with local village officials
• District Head. Sintang determination of Emergency Response Status for natural disasters Floods, Landslides and Tornadoes for 32 days from 26 August to 26 September 2022 number: 360/1011/KEP-BPBD/2022
• Establishment of a task force for handling emergency response to natural disasters Floods, Landslides and Tornadoes set on 26 August 2022 Number: 360/1012/KEP-BPBD/2022
Up-to-date Condition:
• Current condition in Kayu village, the flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sintang
