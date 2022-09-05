Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency (West Kalimantan) (2 Sep 2022)

Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 02 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000928-IDN | GLIDE Number

Impact Update Date : Fri, 02 Sep 2022 07:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sintang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall on Friday 02 September 2022, Pkl. 07.30 WIB

Location :

Kecamatan Sintang

Kecamatan Kayan Hulu

Kecamatan Kayan Hilir

Kecamatan Binjai Hulu

Kecamatan Tempunak

Kecamatan Kelam Permai

Kecamatan Ketungau Hilir

Kecamatan Ketungau Tengah

Kecamatan Sepauk

Kecamatan Dedai

Kecamatan serawai

Impacts:

• 8,769 HH/35,074 persons affected

Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 8,769 units of affected houses (data collection), TMA 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Sintang is still collecting data and coordinating with local village officials

• District Head. Sintang determination of Emergency Response Status for natural disasters Floods, Landslides and Tornadoes for 32 days from 26 August to 26 September 2022 number: 360/1011/KEP-BPBD/2022

• Establishment of a task force for handling emergency response to natural disasters Floods, Landslides and Tornadoes set on 26 August 2022 Number: 360/1012/KEP-BPBD/2022

Up-to-date Condition:

• Current condition in Kayu village, the flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Sintang

