Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (2 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sintang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Heavy rain caused the overflow of the Kapuas River, Melawi River and Kayan River on Saturday, 02 October 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Serawai
Kec. Ambalau
Kec. Kayan Hulu
Kec. Kayan Hilir
Kec. Dedai
Kec. Binjai
Kec. Sintang
Kec. Sepauk
Kec. Tempunak
Kec. Ketungau Hilir
Impacts:
• A total of 852 households were displaced (data collection);
• A total of 8,917 families were affected;
Material Losses:
• Total ± 8,917 housing units affected;
• Flood depth ± 2 - 6 meters
Effort :
• BPBD of Sintang Regency carried out a rapid assessment and carried out coordination with related agencies in handling flood disasters in Sintang Regency
• BPBD Sintang District appealed to residents to always be alert to extreme weather
Status :
• Sintang Regent stipulates Emergency Response Status Number: 360/1140/KEP-BPBD/2021 valid for 14 (fourteen) days from 05 October to 18 October 2021
Latest Condition:
Saturday, 09 October 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB :
• The flood gradually recedes with a TMA of ± 1 - 2 meters
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sintang
• BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops