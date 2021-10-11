Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (2 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sintang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Heavy rain caused the overflow of the Kapuas River, Melawi River and Kayan River on Saturday, 02 October 2021 Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Serawai

Kec. Ambalau

Kec. Kayan Hulu

Kec. Kayan Hilir

Kec. Dedai

Kec. Binjai

Kec. Sintang

Kec. Sepauk

Kec. Tempunak

Kec. Ketungau Hilir

Impacts:

• A total of 852 households were displaced (data collection);

• A total of 8,917 families were affected;

Material Losses:

• Total ± 8,917 housing units affected;

• Flood depth ± 2 - 6 meters

Effort :

• BPBD of Sintang Regency carried out a rapid assessment and carried out coordination with related agencies in handling flood disasters in Sintang Regency

• BPBD Sintang District appealed to residents to always be alert to extreme weather

Status :

• Sintang Regent stipulates Emergency Response Status Number: 360/1140/KEP-BPBD/2021 valid for 14 (fourteen) days from 05 October to 18 October 2021

Latest Condition:

Saturday, 09 October 2021 Pkl. 19.00 WIB :

• The flood gradually recedes with a TMA of ± 1 - 2 meters

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Sintang

• BPBD Prov. West Kalimantan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

