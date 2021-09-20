Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (16 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sintang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Due to high intensity rain on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Pkl. 13.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Kayan Dedai
• Ds. Canal
Impacts:
• 35 families / 140 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 35 housing units affected
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Kab. Sintang was accompanied by the village secretary to review and record residents affected by the flood
Constraint :
• Access to district, sub-district and inter-village cities will be cut off for 2 days (Wednesday and Thursday)
Latest Condition:
• Currently, Friday, September 17, 2021, the water has receded and the main road to the Canal Village has no water
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Sintang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
