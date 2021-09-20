Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (16 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sintang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Pkl. 13.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Kayan Dedai

• Ds. Canal

Impacts:

• 35 families / 140 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 35 housing units affected

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Kab. Sintang was accompanied by the village secretary to review and record residents affected by the flood

Constraint :

• Access to district, sub-district and inter-village cities will be cut off for 2 days (Wednesday and Thursday)

Latest Condition:

• Currently, Friday, September 17, 2021, the water has receded and the main road to the Canal Village has no water

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Sintang

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops