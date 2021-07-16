Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sintang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan
Chronology :
- Due to heavy rain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 21:00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Kayan Hulu (Ds. Nanga Masau, Ds. Merah Arai, Ds. Tanah Merah, Ds. Lintang Tambok, Ds. Empakan, Ds. Topan Nanga, Ds. Nanga Tebidah, Ds. Entegong, Ds. Landau Bara, Ds. Kebarau, Ds. Tanjung Bunga, Ds. Emponyang, Ds. Nanga Payak)
Kec. Kayan Hilir (Ds. S. Buaya, Ds. Neran Baya, Ds. Melingkat, Ds. Kempas Raya, Ds. Buluk Panjang, Ds. Pelaik, Ds. Tanjung Putar, Ds. Nyangkom, Ds. Tuguk, Ds. Landau Beringin, Ds. Lalang Inggar, Ds. Pakak
Kec. Serawai
Kec. Dedai
Fatalities :
- 605 affected households (data collection)
Material Losses:
605 housing units affected (data collection)
Flood depth 50 - 150 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Sintang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
- There is an increase in the Flood depth in the downstream as high as 200 cm and there is a decrease in the flood depth in the upstream as high as 100 cm
Source:
- BPBD Kab. Sintang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
