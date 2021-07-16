Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang Regency, West Kalimantan (14 Jul 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sintang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sintang, Prov. West Kalimantan

Chronology :

  • Due to heavy rain on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Pkl. 21:00 WIB

Location :

  • Kec. Kayan Hulu (Ds. Nanga Masau, Ds. Merah Arai, Ds. Tanah Merah, Ds. Lintang Tambok, Ds. Empakan, Ds. Topan Nanga, Ds. Nanga Tebidah, Ds. Entegong, Ds. Landau Bara, Ds. Kebarau, Ds. Tanjung Bunga, Ds. Emponyang, Ds. Nanga Payak)

  • Kec. Kayan Hilir (Ds. S. Buaya, Ds. Neran Baya, Ds. Melingkat, Ds. Kempas Raya, Ds. Buluk Panjang, Ds. Pelaik, Ds. Tanjung Putar, Ds. Nyangkom, Ds. Tuguk, Ds. Landau Beringin, Ds. Lalang Inggar, Ds. Pakak

  • Kec. Serawai

  • Kec. Dedai

Fatalities :

  • 605 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:

  • 605 housing units affected (data collection)

  • Flood depth 50 - 150 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Sintang conducts a quick review and coordinates with related agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

  • There is an increase in the Flood depth in the downstream as high as 200 cm and there is a decrease in the flood depth in the upstream as high as 100 cm

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. Sintang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

