Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang District, West Kalimantan (21:46 Jul 19 2020)
Description
Due to heavy rainfall and the overflow of Melawi River at Ambalau - Serawai and Kayan River caused flooding in Sintang District, West Kalimantan.
There are 14,399 affected families, with below details:
Kayan Hulu Sub-District : 4.007 families
Serawai Sub-District : 2.180 families
Kayan Hilir Sub-District : 2.806 families
Dedai Sub-District : 1.615 families
Ambalau Sub-District : 74 families
Tempunak Sub-District : 1.126 families
Sintang Sub-District: 2.097 families
Kayan Hilir Sub-District : 218 families
Sepauk Sub-District : 276 families
The flooding also caused some damages as details below: • 61 unit houses were swept away • 10 unit damaged infrastrutures
Details as per area:
- Kayan Hulu :
• 61 unit houses were swept away • 2 unit of bridges was damaged
Serawai : 1 unit damaged infrastructures
Kayan Hilir : 1 unit damaged infrastructures
Ambalau : 1 unit damaged infrastructures
Sepauk : 5 unit damaged infrastructures (damaged bridges)
• BPBD Sintang District closely monitors to the affected area at Kayan and Melawi River and waiting further information from the sub-district on the report.
• BPBD Sintang also opens "kitchen" at Kayan Hulu • The distribution of food will be distributed through by the Social Agency through Sub-District Office.
Emergency Response:
• The Regent of Sintang District declared emergency response status within 14 days, starting from 10 – 23 Juli 2020
Additional Data
Casualties
Affected Families: 14399
Affected Persons: 71995
Damages
Damaged houses: 61Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 10