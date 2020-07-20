Indonesia, Flooding in Sintang District, West Kalimantan (21:46 Jul 19 2020)

Description

Due to heavy rainfall and the overflow of Melawi River at Ambalau - Serawai and Kayan River caused flooding in Sintang District, West Kalimantan.

There are 14,399 affected families, with below details:

Kayan Hulu Sub-District : 4.007 families

Serawai Sub-District : 2.180 families

Kayan Hilir Sub-District : 2.806 families

Dedai Sub-District : 1.615 families

Ambalau Sub-District : 74 families

Tempunak Sub-District : 1.126 families

Sintang Sub-District: 2.097 families

Kayan Hilir Sub-District : 218 families

Sepauk Sub-District : 276 families

The flooding also caused some damages as details below: • 61 unit houses were swept away • 10 unit damaged infrastrutures

Details as per area:

Kayan Hulu :

• 61 unit houses were swept away • 2 unit of bridges was damaged

Serawai : 1 unit damaged infrastructures

Kayan Hilir : 1 unit damaged infrastructures

Ambalau : 1 unit damaged infrastructures

Sepauk : 5 unit damaged infrastructures (damaged bridges)

• BPBD Sintang District closely monitors to the affected area at Kayan and Melawi River and waiting further information from the sub-district on the report.

• BPBD Sintang also opens "kitchen" at Kayan Hulu • The distribution of food will be distributed through by the Social Agency through Sub-District Office.

Emergency Response:

• The Regent of Sintang District declared emergency response status within 14 days, starting from 10 – 23 Juli 2020

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sintang, West Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 14399

Affected Persons: 71995

Damages

Damaged houses: 61Damaged infrastructure (e.g. road, water network): 10