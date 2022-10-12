Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Sigi Regency (Sulawesi Tengah) (12 Oct 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001106-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Wed, 12 Oct 2022 17:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sigi

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Overflowed in Magila river because of heavy rainfall

Affected area: Kec. Kulawi, Ds. Bolapapu

Impact:
- 70 houses affected
- 70 families affected

Effort:
BPBD of Sigi coordinate with government agency to conduct data collection

Latest condition:
- Raining still going on
- Flooding still going on
- Power outage

