Indonesia, Flooding in Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi (3 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Sigi
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Sigi, Prov. Central Sulawesi
Update : Saturday, 04 September 2021, Pkl. 01.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Rain with high intensity until the water overflows causing flash floods carrying wood, stone and mud materials on Friday, 03 September 2021, At, 18:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Marawola
- Ds. Beka
• Kec. Sigi Biromaru
- Ds. Bora
Impacts:
• 1 injuried
• ± 23 households affected
Material Losses:
• ± 23 housing units affected
• 1 unit stores submerged
• 1 access road to the Palu-Banggai axis is cut off
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Sigi is still conducting rapid studies and coordinating with related agencies
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi sent a team to conduct a quick review
• BPBD Prov Central Sulawesi sent excavators to open the Palu - Palolo road access
Latest Condition:
• The volume of water has started to recede and heavy equipment is cleaning the roads
Source :
• Bpbd Sigi
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi
