Indonesia, Flooding in Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi (3 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Sigi

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Sigi, Prov. Central Sulawesi

Update : Saturday, 04 September 2021, Pkl. 01.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Rain with high intensity until the water overflows causing flash floods carrying wood, stone and mud materials on Friday, 03 September 2021, At, 18:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Marawola

- Ds. Beka

• Kec. Sigi Biromaru

- Ds. Bora

Impacts:

• 1 injuried

• ± 23 households affected

Material Losses:

• ± 23 housing units affected

• 1 unit stores submerged

• 1 access road to the Palu-Banggai axis is cut off

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Sigi is still conducting rapid studies and coordinating with related agencies

• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi sent a team to conduct a quick review

• BPBD Prov Central Sulawesi sent excavators to open the Palu - Palolo road access

Latest Condition:

• The volume of water has started to recede and heavy equipment is cleaning the roads

Source :

• Bpbd Sigi

• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

