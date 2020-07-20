Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Sidengreng Rappang, South Sulawesi (09:27 Jul 17 2020)
Description
Due to high intensity of rainfall in the past two weeks and the overflow of Sidenreng Lake and caused flooding in some locations:
Tellu Limpoe Sub-district, Polewali Village, Teteaji Village
Sub-district Panca Lautang, Wette'e Village, Lajonga Village, Allesalewo Village
Sub-district Maritengngae, Village Lautang
Sub-district Watang Sidenreng, Village Empagae, Village Sidenreng, Ds. Mojong
Sub-district Duapitue
There are ± 728 affected families and evacuated people is still under assessment. In addition, there are 728 unit affected houses and 2.945 Ha of rice field were inundated.
BPBD Sidenreng Rappang conducted rapid assessment, evacuation and coordination with related agencies.
Urgent needs: bamboo and clean water
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Sidengreng Rappang, South Sulawesi
Casualties
Death: 4
Injured: 3
Affected Families: 728
Affected Persons: 3640
Damages
Damaged houses: 728