Indonesia, Flooding in Sidengreng Rappang, South Sulawesi (09:27 Jul 17 2020)

Description

Due to high intensity of rainfall in the past two weeks and the overflow of Sidenreng Lake and caused flooding in some locations:

Tellu Limpoe Sub-district, Polewali Village, Teteaji Village

Sub-district Panca Lautang, Wette'e Village, Lajonga Village, Allesalewo Village

Sub-district Maritengngae, Village Lautang

Sub-district Watang Sidenreng, Village Empagae, Village Sidenreng, Ds. Mojong

Sub-district Duapitue

There are ± 728 affected families and evacuated people is still under assessment. In addition, there are 728 unit affected houses and 2.945 Ha of rice field were inundated.

BPBD Sidenreng Rappang conducted rapid assessment, evacuation and coordination with related agencies.

Urgent needs: bamboo and clean water

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Sidengreng Rappang, South Sulawesi

Casualties

Death: 4

Injured: 3

Affected Families: 728

Affected Persons: 3640

Damages

Damaged houses: 728